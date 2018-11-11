Weather forecast for Nov 12: No respite for Delhiites from pollution

New Delhi, Nov 11: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram on November 12.

Bengaluru:

According to Skymet weather, all parts of Karnataka will continue to witness dry weather conditions for the next 36 to 48 hours. During the next 24 hours, sky conditions will be mainly clear to partly cloudy over Karnataka. Clouding is likely to increase subsequently after 24 hours. However, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 36 per cent.

Delhi:

As per Skymet Weather, in coming 2-3 days, the wind speed which is light and calm at present, will once again pace up. Then the pollution levels can see a drop with making a shift from "severe" to "very poor" or "poor" category. However, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 30 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 48 per cent

Chennai:

As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, moderate rain and thundershowers are likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, isolated places of South Tamil Nadu and South Kerala. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 66 per cent.

Hyderabad:

As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, light to moderate rains with strong winds are expected over coastal parts of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 32 per cent.

Thiruvananthapuram:

During the last 24 hours, isolated pockets over southern parts of Kerala received light rainfall activity. As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, sky conditions will be mainly clear to partly cloudy over Kerala. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 30 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 73 per cent.