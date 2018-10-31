Weather forecast for Nov 1: Rains to continue over Tamil Nadu, Kerala for another 3-4 days

New Delhi, Oct 31: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai on November 1.

Bengaluru:

Bangaloreans have been experiencing dry weather with no rains. According to Skymet weather, in the next 24 hours scattered light to moderate rains are likely over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, South Interior Karnataka and Coastal Karnataka. Though, in some part of Karnataka, many stations such as Bijapur, Dharwad, Haveri are witnessing low night temperatures than Delhi. However, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 30 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 59 per cent.

Delhi:

Delhiites would witness warmer nights. At present, Delhi weather remains partly cloudy. Moreover, the layer of smoke/ Haze and smog is also acting as a greenhouse effect. As per Skymet weather, temperatures to fall around mid of November until then pollution levels will remain high which will not let temperatures of Delhi to drop. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 49 per cent.

Chennai:

With Northeast Monsoon in the door, Chennai rains have made a comeback. At present also, Chennai has been recording rains and thundershowers of varying intensity since early morning hours. More spells of rains are likely during the days over most parts of the state. As per weathermen, these rains are the precursor to the arrival of Northeast Monsoon, which is possible in the next 24-48 hours. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 80 per cent.

Mumbai:

The state of Maharashtra has been battling dry weather conditions due to dry northerly and north easterly winds that are blowing over the entire state. The presence of cold weather during night can be attributed to clear sky conditions and cold northerly winds over the state. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 33 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 43 per cent.