Weather forecast for March 31: Light rains likely in Karnataka in next 48 hours

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 30: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Punjab and Haryana on March 31.

Bengaluru:

A Cyclonic Circulation is currently persisting over Karnataka and its adjoining areas. A trough can also be seen extending from this system up to Kerala across interior parts of Karnataka. These systems have continued to persist over the area for the last few days now. As per Skymet weather, rain and thundershower activities to continue over some parts of North Interior Karnataka and at one or two places over Coastal Karnataka and Kerala. These intermittent rains will continue for the next 24 to 48 hours. However, no significant weather activity is expected. Bengaluru will remain dry with temperatures being on the higher side even at night, settling at around 36 degrees Celsius. Sky will be clear, and humidity will be on the lesser side. Meanwhile, Bengalureans may not get respite from the heat anytime soon, as the temperatures will persist this week.

Delhi:

Delhi, in the last few days has been sweltering. The day temperatures have shot up, creating some records. As per Skymet weather, due to the approach of Western Disturbance the temperatures have already increased significantly in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh. Short spell of rain and thunderstorm activities have already been forecast by Skymet over some places in Delhi-NCR during late afternoon hours or evening. Some relief for Delhiites will be seen tomorrow morning onward as strong surface winds are expected to blow over the region. This will help in pulling down the temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius.

Punjab and Haryana:

A short spell of rain and thundershower activity is being forecast for Punjab and Haryana towards late afternoon or evening today. As per Skymet weather, as the system is likely to move away faster making way for cool northerly winds, a drop-in day and night temperature over these regions by at least 2-3 degrees. A mainly clear sky and a windy day will be observed in Punjab and Haryana on March 31.