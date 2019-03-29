Weather forecast for March 30: Kolkata to witness thundershowers, lightning in next 24 hours

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 29: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, Punjab and Haryana on March 30.

    Bengaluru:

    As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, scattered rain and thundershowers may occur over Himachal Pradesh and northeastern states, Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, while isolated over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Kerala and Karnataka. However, no significant weather activity is expected. Bengaluru will remain dry with temperatures being on the higher side even at night, settling at around 36 degrees Celsius. Sky will be clear, with patchy clouds and humidity will be on the lesser side. Meanwhile, Bengalureans may not get respite from the heat anytime soon, as the temperatures will persist this week.

    Delhi:

    March day temperature in Delhi-NCR soared to the highest level yesterday to settle at 35.5°C at the Safdarjung Observatory (Base Observatory for records). As per Skymet weather, with dry northwesterly winds blowing over the region, a dry and bright sunny day is being forecast for Delhi NCR today. A thin cloud cover might be seen over the city during the later half of the day. Some relief in terms of drop in temperatures will come during the weekend due to forecast of rain in the city.

    Kolkata:

    Gangetic West Bengal is the only meteorological division in the country to record rainfall excess of 60% this pre-monsoon season (March to May). As per Skymet weather, light to moderate rains would commence once again over Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim March 30 onward and might continue until April 2. While, the central and southern districts of the state might receive light to moderate rain with one or two heavy spells on April 1 and 2.

    Punjab and Haryana:

    A trough will extend from this Cyclonic Circulation up to western parts of Uttar Pradesh. In the wake of these weather systems, we expect isolated light rains to commence over Punjab by tonight. As per Skymet, by tomorrow morning we expect isolated rain and thundershower activities to commence over parts of Haryana as well. On March 31, the intensity of rain is expected to reduce over entire Haryana and Punjab while shifting its axis towards Uttar Pradesh. So, this episode of rain will be meagre. But as the weather conditions have been dry in Punjab and Haryana for the last few days, these rains will definitely come as a relief from rising temperatures. Maximums will subside by two to three degrees Celsius in parts of Punjab and Haryana.

    Story first published: Friday, March 29, 2019, 18:07 [IST]
