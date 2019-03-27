Weather forecast for March 28: Mercury dips in Mumbai; summer to set in over Delhi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 27: Heatwave may continue over parts of Gujarat. However, it will abate from North Konkan & Goa including Mumbai. However, April will commence on a rainy note for the eastern parts of the country. Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on March 28.

Bengaluru:

As the mercury continues to soar, citizens of Bengaluru experienced hottest days in the month of March, with the maximum temperature hovering around 36 degrees Celsius, which was a deviation of 3.6 degrees above the normal temperature. There has been no rainfall for many days now in Bengaluru. As per Skymet weather, a trough is extending from West Bengal to Lakshadweep across Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and Karnataka. However, no significant weather activity is expected. The sky here would remain clear. Day might become very warm with maximums touching 36°C. However, morning will be pleasant with minimums around 21°C. Meanwhile, Bengalureans may not get respite from the heat anytime soon, as the temperatures will persist this week.

Delhi:

Cloudy weather once again returned to Delhi on Wednesday but rains would remain in hiding. As per Skymet weather, Delhi and its adjoining areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad have been observing a mild March in terms of both rain and temperatures. In the wake of dry weather, on March 29 and 30, day temperatures over most parts of the National Capital Region to increase by 1˚C to 2˚C.

Mumbai:

Mumbai is witnessing a spike in day temperature for the last couple of days. After sultry heatwave conditions, there was some sigh of relief for Mumbaikars as mercury had dipped by almost seven degrees. The sudden spike in temperature can be attributed to the flow of dry and hot winds from the northeast direction. As per Skymet weather, the temperatures would continue to settle between 33°C-35°C for a week or so. Re-occurrence of heatwave conditions for rest of March is ruled out for now.

Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

The Western Disturbance which is going to affect the Western Himalayas and adjoining Northern Plains between March 28 and 30, will have its impact on East India as well, beginning March 31. As per Skymet weather, a trough is also expected to extend from Haryana up to Uttar Pradesh on March 31, leading to scattered rain and thundershower activities over many parts of the state. Thereafter, this trough will further extend up to Bihar. By April 1, rains would have decreased over Uttar Pradesh. The intensity will however be good over Bihar during this period (Between April 1 and 2).