    New Delhi, Mar 26: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, Kerala and Mumbai on March 27.

    Weather forecast for March 27: Kerala to witness rains in next 3 days

    Bengaluru:

    A trough is extending from Lakshadweep to South Madhya Maharashtra across Karnataka. However, no significant weather activity is expected in rest parts of the country. In Bengaluru, the sky over here would remain clear. Day temperatures to remain marginally above normal. Day might become very warm with maximums touching 36°C. However, morning will be pleasant with minimums around 21°C.

    Delhi:

    Delhi and its adjoining areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad have been experiencing dry weather conditions since the last one week. Delhi woke up to a sunny morning on Tuesday with the minimum temperature recorded at 16.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average. However, on March 27, the sky conditions are varying from clear to partly cloudy.

    Mumbai:

    Mumbai is witnessing a spike in day temperature for the last couple of days. As per Skymet weather, Mumbai being a coastal station will keep observing high humidity levels and therefore the feel like temperature would remain high. Discomfort among the inhabitants has already increased manifold.

    Kolkata:

    Pre-Monsoon activities commence over the state of West Bengal during the month of March, as most of the weather systems travelling from the Western Himalayas move east/northeastwards and affect this region. As per Skymet, in the next 24 to 48 hours, rain and thundershowers accompanied with moderate lightning strikes, squally winds and thunderstorms are also expected in Kolkata, Midnapore, Diamond Harbour, Digha, Cooch Behar, Malda, Bankura and Burdwan.

    Kerala:

    Kerala is the southwestern coastal state of India. Most of the time, this state remains under the coastal influence. As per Skymet weather, a trough is extending from Lakshadweep region across Karnataka and is further travelling to the southern parts of Madhya Maharashtra. This feature is expected to sustain for at least two days or so. Starting from today and till March 29, thunderstorm activity would be a sight over Alappuzha, Trivandrum, Kochi and Punalur.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 26, 2019, 18:42 [IST]
