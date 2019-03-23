Weather forecast for March 24: Brace for hotter days, Mumbai to touch 40°C soon

New Delhi, Mar 23: Have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab on March 24.

Bengaluru:

As per Skymet weather, Isolated pockets of Kerala and Tamil Nadu might receive rain and thunderstorm activities for a short period. Warm and humid weather to prevail over most parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. While, Rayalaseema, parts of North Karnataka might witness above 40° temperature. Sky over Bengaluru would remain clear with isolated patches of clouds. Day temperatures to remain marginally above normal. The day might become very warm with maximums touching 34°C. However, the morning will be pleasant with minimums around 22°C.

Delhi:

Since the beginning of March, Delhi and its adjoining areas have been observing on and off rains as a result of pre-Monsoon activities. With the continuation of this trend, the National Capital Territory will once again get drenched, most probably on March 25. According to Skymet, March 26 onward, as the weather systems will start moving away eastwards, the weather will gradually start clearing up. Moreover, in wake of all these activities, temperatures will start rising and touch 40-degree mark around the second week of April.

Mumbai:

The states of Maharashtra and Gujarat are experiencing dry weather conditions at present. This is one of the direst months for Mumbai. As per Skymet weather, Clear sky and bright sunshine expected with the warm and humid day. The maximums would settle around 35°C with minimums somewhere around 27°C. Westerly winds with a speed of 23 kmph would continue to blow over the city. Mumbai would reach the mark of 38 to 40°C during the next 72 hours.

Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab:

A fresh weather system is the form of a Western Disturbance is expected to approach the country on March 24. This system will induce a Cyclonic Circulation over Western parts of Rajasthan. Therefore, by the evening or night of March 24 scattered rains are expected to commence over North and West Rajasthan as well as over parts of West Haryana and West Punjab. By the morning of March 25, rain intensity will pick up pace over these areas.