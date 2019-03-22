Weather forecast for March 23: Light rains likely in Chhattisgarh in the next 24 hours

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 22: March is the transition period from the chilly season of Winters to scorching Summers in the Indian mainland. Now, let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh and Mumbai on March 23.

Bengaluru:

Warm and humid weather will prevail over Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and South Karnataka. No significant weather activity is expected in rest parts of the country. In Bengaluru, the sky over here would remain clear with isolated patches of clouds. Day temperatures to remain marginally above normal. Day might become very warm with maximums touching 35°C. However, morning will be pleasant with minimums around 22°C.

Delhi:

Weather in Delhi NCR has been comfortable in March till March 19, on account of on and off rain and thundershowers making an appearance over northwestern plains. However, the last 48 hours have registered a sudden rise in the day temperature. According to Skymet, a strong northwesterly wind is expected to commence over Delhi and adjoining areas of Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad. Due to this, temperatures might drop slightly but day maximums would not go below 17°C.

Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand:

According to Skymet Weather, as another Western Disturbance will approach the Western Himalayas by March 25, dry weather will prevail over north and northwestern plains until then.

Mumbai:

Over the past few days, Mumbai has been witnessing comfortable days with one or two hot days in between. As per Skymet weather, due to an Anti Cyclone over Rajasthan and adjoining area, temperature would start rising over Gujarat, South Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. The coastal station of Maharashtra may observe a significant jump in day temperatures during next 48 hours. Mumbai may reach around 38℃ in next 48 hours.

Chhattisgarh:

At present, a Confluence Zone has developed and can be marked once again from Chhattisgarh to North Interior Karnataka across the Vidarbha region. As per Skymet weather, this weather system will bring scattered rains and thundershower activities over parts of Vidarbha and adjoining areas of Chhattisgarh for the next 24 hours. Thereafter, the weather will once again go dry.