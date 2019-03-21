Weather forecast for March 22: Hot and humid weather in Mumbai

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 21: March is the transition period from the chilly season of Winters to scorching Summers in the Indian mainland. The transition usually starts from the South and then gradually shifts upwards covering North India.

Now, let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Mumbai on March 22.

Bengaluru:

Sky over here would remain clear with isolated patches of clouds. Day temperatures to remain marginally above normal. Day might become very warm with maximums touching 34°C. However, morning will be pleasant with minimums around 21°C.

Delhi:

Weather in Delhi NCR has been comfortable in March till March 19, on account of on and off rain and thundershowers making an appearance over northwestern plains. However, the last 48 hours have registered a sudden rise in the day temperature. According to Skymet, a strong northwesterly wind is expected to commence over Delhi and adjoining areas of Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad. Due to this, temperatures might drop slightly but day maximums would not go below 30°C.

Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand:

According to Skymet Weather, another spell of rains expected to commence over Western Himalayas as well as northwestern plains of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi on March 26 but this will be short lived and weather would again go dry by March 27.

Mumbai:

Over the past few days, Mumbai has been witnessing comfortable days with one or two hot days in between. On March 16, the entertainment capital had seen mercury reaching 36.6°C. As per Skymet weather, an anticyclone is forming over South Pakistan, due to these hot winds would travel from Rajasthan and Gujarat to North Konkan region. These hot northeasterly winds would be responsible for an increase in day temperatures. Weathermen are predicting that this rise in the temperature would be a gradual one for the next three days.