Weather forecast for March 21: Temperature up on Holi, dry weather likely in most parts of India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 20: Holi 2019 marks the onset of spring and is marked by outdoor celebrations across the country. This Holi, most parts of the country would witness dry and sunny weather conditions. Looks like it is the ideal weather to celebrate Holi. However, parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand as well as northeast India might witness one or two light to moderate spells of rain and thundershowers.

Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata on March 21.

Bengaluru:

Sky over here would remain clear with isolated patches of clouds. Day temperatures to remain marginally above normal. Day might become very warm with maximums touching 34°C. However, morning will be pleasant with minimums around 21°C.

Delhi:

According to Skymet, the national territory, Delhi in the past 24 hours has witnessed a sudden spike in day temperatures. The mercury has crossed the mark of 30°C. Tomorrow, the day temperature of Delhi to be around 32-33°C on the day of Holi. The minimums would be cool and pleasant hovering around 16°C-17°C. Sky would be clear with few patchy clouds in between.

Mumbai:

This is one of the direst months for Mumbai. Clear sky and bright sunshine expected with warm and humid day. The maximums would settle around 32°C with minimums somewhere around 20°C. Westerly winds with a speed of 15-20 kmph would continue to blow over the city.

Kolkata:

As per Skymet weather, this city has been witnessing rain and thundershower activities in past days and now the skies have become clear. Day temperatures would be around 34°C and days will be warm. Scattered clouds are also expected with minimums settling around 24°C. Looks like it is the perfect day to celebrate the festival of colours.

Happy Holi 2019!