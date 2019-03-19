  • search
    Weather forecast for March 20: Rainy holi expected in Kolkata

    New Delhi, Mar 19: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Kolkata on March 19.

    Bengaluru:

    Summer has just began, but Bengaluru is already witnessing warm and dry weather than usual March as compared to the previous years. A trough is extending from Chhattisgarh to Kerala across Vidarbha, North Telangana and Karnataka. According to Google weather, during the next 24 hours, mostly sunny weather is expected over the garden city. The maximum temperature would be hovering around 34 degrees Celsius and humidity around 35 percent.

    Delhi:

    This year, due to the continuous effect of Western Disturbances and their induced cyclonic circulations, the weather conditions are a bit different over Delhi in the month of March. According to Skymet, Pleasant warm weather is persisting during the day, followed by little wintery touch during the late evening and early morning hours.

    Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand:

    As predicted by Skymet Weather, isolated light rainfall activities have commenced over parts of Uttarakhand from Monday evening. During the next 24 hours, Jammu and Kashmir will receive light to moderate rain and thundershowers with few heavy spells. Meanwhile, only scattered rain and thundershowers will occur over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Hindu shrine of Vaishno Devi is also likely to record good showers along with chilly winds.

    Kolkata:

    Winter rains did not perform well in West Bengal during the beginning of the season. As per Skymet weather, rains will reduce in terms of intensity and spread over most parts of West Bengal. However, during the next 24 hours, isolated light rains will occur in parts of Gangetic West Bengal such as Digha, Midnapore, Diamond Harbour and Kolkata.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 16:40 [IST]
