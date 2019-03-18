Weather forecast for March 19: Delhi rains to return on Holi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 18: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand on March 19.

Bengaluru:

A trough is extending from Vidarbha to North Kerala across Karnataka. According to Google weather, sultry weather is expected to prevail in the city tomorrow, as maximum temperatures is expected to cross 34 degree Celsius.

Delhi:

March is a transitional month, wherein winters recede, and Pre-Monsoon heat starts to set in. According to Skymet, in the wake of a fresh Western Disturbance approaching the Western Himalayas, Delhi and its adjoining areas will witness rain and thundershower activities due to which, pleasant weather conditions will continue in Delhi for the coming days as well. However, day temperatures of Delhi is expected to rise and touch 30˚C. Delhi rains would once again make an appearance around Holi i.e. March 20 and 21.

Kolkata:

The state of West Bengal has remained the most weather active pocket in the month of March so far, unlike its neighbouring states like Bihar and Jharkhand which have been facing rain deficiency. According to Skymet weather, rain and thundershower activities, along with strong winds and lightning strikes to occur over southern parts of Gangetic West Bengal during next 48 hours. There are bright chances of hailstorm at one or two places as well. The region will witness overcast sky for the next three days and rains will continue with reduced intensity until March 19. In wake of all these activities, day temperatures will fall by a couple of degrees.

Bhopal:

Since the beginning of March, rains have been making on and off appearances over Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha. As per Skymet weather, the major reason for these rains can be attributed to the Confluence Zone, that has developed from eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh up to Gangetic West Bengal. As these systems are expected to persist for some more time, more scattered rains are expected over East Madhya Pradesh, while some moderate showers over Vidarbha during the next 24 hours.

Bihar and Jharkhand:

The state of Bihar and Jharkhand have been receiving good rain and thundershower activities since the last two days. The intensity of the weather activity was more over Jharkhand, while Bihar mainly witnessed isolated rains. As per Skymet weather, light to moderate rain and thundershowers expected to continue in many parts of Jharkhand. However, only light rain with one or two moderate spells will occur in Bihar during the next 24 hours.