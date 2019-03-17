Weather forecast for March 18: More rains in MP; Dry weather in Delhi-NCR

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 17: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Bhopal on March 18.

Bengaluru:

Summer has just began, but Bengaluru is already witnessing warm and dry weather than usual March as compared to the previous years. An upper air Cyclonic Circulation lies over South interior Karnataka in the lower levels. According to Google weather, during the next 24 hours, sunny weather is expected over the garden city. The maximum temperature would be hovering around 34 degrees Celsius and humidity around 29 percent.

Delhi:

Since the last few days, dry weather conditions have been prevailing over Delhi and its adjoining areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad. Sky conditions over all these places are cloudy with light winds. According to Skymet, At present, a feeble Western Disturbance as an upper air trough is moving across Jammu and Kashmir. The effect of this weather system will remain over Delhi and NCR during the next 12 to 18 hours, in the form of partly cloudy sky. Even though, dry weather conditions will remain over the region during the coming days as well. As per Google weather, the minimum and maximum temperatures will be around 16 degrees and 29 degrees Celsius, with humidity oscillating between 38 and 88 per cent.

Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand:

In the last 48 hours, the intensity of rain and snow has reduced significantly over the Western Himalayas i.e. Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. According to Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, light rain will affect in isolated places over the northern hills. Thereafter, clouds will decrease on March 18. And on that day, bright sunshine is expected, which is likely to melt away the accumulated snowfall. This may result in increased chances of avalanches over the Western Himalayas.

Bhopal:

Since the beginning of March, rains have been making on and off appearances over Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha. As per Skymet weather, the major reason for these rains can be attributed to the Confluence Zone, that has developed from eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh up to Gangetic West Bengal. As these systems are expected to persist for some more time, more scattered rains are expected over East Madhya Pradesh, while some moderate showers over Vidarbha during the next 24 hours.