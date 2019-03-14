Weather forecast for March 15: Heavy rains in Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh for the next 4 days

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 14: Let us have a look at weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand on March 15.

Bengaluru:

A Cyclonic Circulation is over Vidarbha and a Trough is extending up to North interior Karnataka across Marathwada. In the past 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over the region. According to weather.com, during the next 24 hours, due to the prevailing weather systems, Sky to remain clear. However, widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times is also expected. The maximum temperature in Bengaluru will be hovering around 34 degree Celcius.

Delhi:

Weather in Delhi remained cloudy yesterday. On Tuesday as well medium and high clouds were observed over many parts of Delhi and NCR. Now, a Cyclonic Circulation has formed over Rajasthan and a trough is also extending up to Southwest Uttar Pradesh. As predicted by Skymet Weather, scattered rain and thundershower activities to occur over Delhi-NCR today. One or two short spells of intense rains cannot be ruled out. We also expect one or two hailstorm activities with gusty winds in parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas. By afternoon of March 15, the weather will start clearing up over Delhi-NCR and bright sunshine can be witnessed. Due to Northerly cold winds, both day and night temperatures may fall marginally.

Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand

Winter season ended on a surplus note for Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, weather activity to increase in terms of intensity and spread over all the three hilly states of North India. By morning of March 15, the intensity will start reducing again over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. However, Uttarakhand will still continue to receive one or two heavy spells of rain.

Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh

As predicted by Skymet Weather, light rain has occurred over Pendra and Daltonganj districts of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand on Wednesday. These rains were a result of a Confluence Zone that is extending from East Madhya Pradesh up to Gangetic West Bengal across North Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. As per Skymet weather, moderate to heavy rain and thundershower activities are predicted over many parts of North Chhattisgarh as well as Jharkhand. This spell of rain will continue until March 18. During this period there are chances of heavy hailstorm activities at some places ,which may lead to major crop damage.