Weather forecast for March 14: Intense spells and hailstorm likely in Delhi

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 13: Let us have a look at weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand on March 14.

Bengaluru:

A trough in lower levels is extending from Chhattisgarh to North Interior Karnataka across Vidarbha and Marathwada. In the past 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over the region. According to Google weather, during the next 24 hours, due to the prevailing weather systems, Sky to remain clear with no chances of rain might be seen over the garden city.

Delhi:

At present, Delhi and its adjoining areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad are experiencing overcast conditions in the wake of the fresh Western Disturbance. As predicted by Skymet Weather, On March 14, the intensity and spread of these rains will increase. In fact, few intense spells of rain associated with hailstorm activity can also be expected in some pockets of the region.

Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand

The northern hills i.e. Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand observed almost dry weather conditions during the last 24 hours. As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, many parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh along with few parts of Uttarakhand will witness moderate rain and snowfall activity. On March 14, we also expect one or two heavy spells of rain in Uttarakhand.

Uttar Pradesh:

As predicted by Skymet, a fresh Western Disturbance has approached the Western Himalayas, which has induced a cyclonic circulation over the western parts of Rajasthan. Now, we expect a trough to extend from this circulation up to Uttar Pradesh. As per Skymet weather, By the afternoon of March 14, almost all parts of the state i.e. western, central and some eastern parts will be experiencing rain and thundershower activities. These weather activities will continue till March 15 and thereafter slowly clear from the northern and central parts of Uttar Pradesh.