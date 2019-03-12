Weather forecast for March 13: Western disturbance to bring light rains in Delhi-NCR

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 12: Let us have a look at weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand on March 13.

Bengaluru:

A trough is extending from South Interior Karnataka to Vidarbha across Marathwada. In the past 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over the region with no thundercloud development. According to Google weather, during the next 24 hours, due to the prevailing weather systems, partly cloudy weather activities might be seen over the garden city in next 24 hours.

Delhi:

During the last 24 hours, scattered light rain and thundershower activities occurred over Delhi and its adjoining areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad. As predicted by Skymet Weather, on March 13, another fresh Western Disturbance is expected to affect the Western Himalayas. This system will also induce a cyclonic circulation over parts of Rajasthan. Thus, in the wake of both these weather systems, rain and thundershowers will once again commence over Delhi and its nearby areas during the later part of the day tomorrow.

Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand

Back to back Western Disturbances are expected to approach the Western Himalayas. One out of these two will affect the region today in terms of weather activity. Scattered rain and snow is expected over many parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh as well as Uttarakhand. As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, isolated rains are expected over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Punjab and Haryana:

In the last few days, intermittent rain and thundershower activities have been experienced in several parts of Punjab and Haryana due to the weather systems in the northern hills. As per Skymet weather, by tomorrow another fresh Western Disturbance will approach the hills of north India. Thus, scattered rain and thundershowers will once again resume over parts of Punjab and Haryana on March 13. Further on March 14, the intensity and spread of these weather activities will increase. During this time, we also expect few moderate spells of rain in these states. There are also chances of hailstorm activity in isolated pockets.