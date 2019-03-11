Weather forecast for March 12: Mumbaikars to experience pleasant weather; Light rain in Delhi-NCR

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 11: Let us have a look at weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand on March 12.

Bengaluru:

A north-south trough is extending from Rayalaseema to South Kerala across South Interior Karnataka. In the past 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over the region with isolated thundercloud development. According to Skymet, during the next 24 hours, due to the prevailing weather systems, scattered rain and thundershower activities might be seen over southern parts of Karnataka in next 24 hours.

Delhi:

Since the last 24 hours, Delhi and NCR has been witnessing almost dry weather conditions with bright sunshine and clear sky. According to Skymet, during the next 24 hours, many parts of Northwest India will observe rain and thundershower activities. By today afternoon, clouding will start over Delhi and NCR area. The reason for this short spell of weather activity would be the feeble nature of the current Western Disturbance. However, another Western Disturbance is likely to approach the hills of North India around March 13 and rains are expected to commence once again over Delhi-NCR.

Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand

Back to back Western Disturbances are expected to approach the Western Himalayas. One out of these two will affect the region today in terms of weather activity. Scattered rain and snow is expected over many parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh as well as Uttarakhand. As per Skymet weather, after a short break of 24 to 36 hours, another Western Disturbance, much stronger in nature will approach the northern hills. This system will resume rain and snowfall activities over all the three hilly states.

Mumbai:

The winter season has come to an end for the entire country and this year the 'City of dreams- Mumbai' experienced short, sweet and mild winters. The reason why temperatures have remained on the lower side this time is because of different weather activities going on in the northern parts of country. As per Skymet weather, for at least one week, in wake of activities over northern parts of the country, maximums in Mumbai will not shoot up and will settle below 35℃. Due to low temperatures, Mumbaikars will enjoy comfortable evenings, followed by relatively pleasant nights.