  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Weather forecast for March 12: Mumbaikars to experience pleasant weather; Light rain in Delhi-NCR

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 11: Let us have a look at weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand on March 12.

    Weather forecast for March 12: Mumbaikars to experience pleasant weather; Light rain in Delhi-NCR

    Bengaluru:

    A north-south trough is extending from Rayalaseema to South Kerala across South Interior Karnataka. In the past 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over the region with isolated thundercloud development. According to Skymet, during the next 24 hours, due to the prevailing weather systems, scattered rain and thundershower activities might be seen over southern parts of Karnataka in next 24 hours.

    Delhi:

    Since the last 24 hours, Delhi and NCR has been witnessing almost dry weather conditions with bright sunshine and clear sky. According to Skymet, during the next 24 hours, many parts of Northwest India will observe rain and thundershower activities. By today afternoon, clouding will start over Delhi and NCR area. The reason for this short spell of weather activity would be the feeble nature of the current Western Disturbance. However, another Western Disturbance is likely to approach the hills of North India around March 13 and rains are expected to commence once again over Delhi-NCR.

    Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand

    Back to back Western Disturbances are expected to approach the Western Himalayas. One out of these two will affect the region today in terms of weather activity. Scattered rain and snow is expected over many parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh as well as Uttarakhand. As per Skymet weather, after a short break of 24 to 36 hours, another Western Disturbance, much stronger in nature will approach the northern hills. This system will resume rain and snowfall activities over all the three hilly states.

    Mumbai:

    The winter season has come to an end for the entire country and this year the 'City of dreams- Mumbai' experienced short, sweet and mild winters. The reason why temperatures have remained on the lower side this time is because of different weather activities going on in the northern parts of country. As per Skymet weather, for at least one week, in wake of activities over northern parts of the country, maximums in Mumbai will not shoot up and will settle below 35℃. Due to low temperatures, Mumbaikars will enjoy comfortable evenings, followed by relatively pleasant nights.

    More weather forecast NewsView All

    Read more about:

    weather forecast delhi ncr rains

    Story first published: Monday, March 11, 2019, 17:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 11, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue