Weather forecast for March 09: Light rains likely in Bengaluru, Mysuru

India

New Delhi, Mar 08: Let us have a look at weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai and Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand on March 09.

Bengaluru:

Isolated pockets of Rayalaseema and South Interior Karnataka are reeling under Heatwave- Tirupati, Bengaluru, Mysore and Mandya are some of the cities facing harsh conditions. According to Skymet, some relief is in sight for South Interior Karnataka in the next 24 hours. There are chances of scattered rains and thundershower in the area during this period. A trough extending from Coastal Andhra Pradesh up to Interior Tamil Nadu will be responsible for this activity. These rain however are only going to be light to very light. Today and tomorrow, scattered rain and thundershower activities are expected over South Interior Karnataka including Bengaluru and Mysore.

Delhi:

It was a cold day in the national capital on Friday with the minimum temperature settling at 12 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal. The humidity levels oscillated between 56 and 74 per cent. The MeT has predicted a clear sky for Friday with possibility of maximum temperature settling at 25 degrees Celsius. Thus, in the absence of rains and light south-westerly winds the people of the National Capital Region will have to breath poor air for the next two days.

Chennai

Heatwave conditions are prevailing in South India for some time now. Many parts of Tamil Nadu like Dharampuri, Tiruchirapalli, Salem, Madurai and Palayamkotti are observing day temperatures in the range of 40-41°C. According to Skymet weather, there is no relief in sight from the rising temperatures in the area for next three days at least.

Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand

The month of March seems to be turning out to be full of weather activities for North India. As per Skymet weather, at least four Western Disturbances (WD) are expected to affect Western Himalayas in the coming one week, until March 13. On March 14, a very feeble Western Disturbance will give light rain and snow over Jammu and Kashmir and isolated activities over Himachal Pradesh. Uttarakhand however, will remain dry. The residents of the hills are advised to stay cautious against the upcoming cold weather.