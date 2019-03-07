Weather forecast for March 08: Warm days ahead for Bengaluru

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 07: Let us have a look at weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai and Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand on March 08.

Bengaluru:

According to Skymet, the mercury on February 25 had touched 35.5°C, which is very unusual for the month because the average temperature normally hovers around 30°C. There is maximum turning of winds, the winds slow down. These troughs are responsible for giving thunderstorm activities as well. These activities are a momentary thing, hence thunderstorm with light rains in the city of Bengaluru can be a sight by tomorrow or day after. However, these rains would be patchy in nature.

Delhi:

Dry weather and increased pollution levels are being witnessed in Delhi and NCR area for the last couple of days. According to Skymet Weather, no strong weather activity in terms of rain in Delhi-NCR expected due to the current Western Disturbance. Thus, in the absence of rains and light south-westerly winds the people of the National Capital Region will have to breath poor air for the next two days.

Chennai

After a long Winter, heat seems to be catching up pretty fast with South India. It's just the first week of March and several places in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh (Rayalaseema area) have begun reporting temperatures close to 40 degrees and beyond. According to Skymet weather, there is no relief in sight from the rising temperatures in the area for next three days at least. However, some short spells of rain can be observed during this period but they will not be of any help in terms of providing relief.

Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand

A fresh feeble Western Disturbance has approached the Western Himalayas, which will give scattered light to moderate rain and snow in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. As per Skymet weather, in the next 48 hours, the weather will become completely dry once again. But, after a short break another much stronger Western Disturbance will approach the Himalayan region on March 11, which will continue to impact the hill states till March 13.