    Weather forecast for March 07: Heatwave-like condition likely in Tamil Nadu

    New Delhi, Mar 06: Let us have a look at weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai and Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand on March 07.

    Bengaluru:

    The private weather agency Skymet has predicted that during the next 24 hours, Heatwave conditions will develop in parts of Rayalaseema and interior Tamil Nadu with maximums touching almost 40-degree mark. As per Google weather, there is no possibility of clouds throughtout the day which would make a way for Heatwave like condition. The maximums here would be touching the 36°C mark. The minimums will be somewhere between 21°C.

    Delhi:

    This time winter season has been very unusual for the National Capital Region. High humidity, light winds and low temperature are the reasons responsible for the formation of fog. According to Skymet Weather, no rain expected over Delhi and NCR in the coming days. Due to an approaching Western Disturbance, the winds would change direction to southeasterlies which would be light and humid in nature. The change may lead to dense fog at Delhi's Palam airport for short duration, but no major flight delays are expected.

    Chennai

    In the month of March, where most parts of North and East-northeast India are still under the influence of successive weather systems affecting the northern hills and plains, parts of South India start experiencing hot day conditions with very high maximums. According to Skymet weather, since the last two to three days, parts of South India particularly Rayalaseema and Interior Tamil Nadu have been experiencing heatwave like condition, with maximum temperatures reaching up to 40 degrees. in the coming days, in the wake of developing feeble weather systems in the form of trough or embedded cyclonic circulations, between March 8 and 10, isolated weather activities in the form of rain or thunderclouds may occur over interior parts of Tamil Nadu and parts of Kerala.

    Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand

    The northern hills of India i.e. Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand recorded isolated rain and snowfall activity in the higher reaches during the last 24 hours. As per Skymet weather, on March 7 and 8, scattered light rain and snow expected to occur over most pats of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh along with some parts of Uttarakhand. After 48 hours, rains will once again calm down for a short period.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 18:05 [IST]
