Weather forecast for March 05: Sunny, pleasant days ahead for Mumbai

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 04: Let us have a look at weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata on March 05.

Bengaluru:

The private weather agency Skymet has predicted that during the next 24 hours, isolated places of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Nagaland will witness rains. As per Google weather, there is a low possibility of clouds throughtout the day which would pave way for good visibility. The maximums here would be touching the 33°C mark. The minimums will be somewhere between 20°C.

Delhi:

Since the last 48 hours, Delhi and its adjoining areas have been observing dry weather with mainly clear sky conditions. Cold winds from northwest direction are also persisting over the region. This weather is expected to prevail in Delhi-NCR for next three to four days. According to Skymet Weather, Since the last two days moderate to dense fog is also being observed in parts of Delhi. But in the coming days, the intensity of fog will reduce, and only shallow fog/mist will be observed during the early morning hours.

Kolkata:

The state of West Bengal sees large variability when talking about Winter rains. And this trend has continued in the month of march as well. According to meteorologists at Skymet, more rain is expected today in the southern parts of Gangetic West Bengal. These rains might just help in waiving off the deficiency levels over the region recorded in past three to four days. By tomorrow, rains will reduce to a large extent -clearing off completely in next couple of days. Thus, winds from the northern plains would blow over the state which help in bringing the weather to a relatively cooler level. Whereas, there can be a time, when winds from the sea would blow over the region thus bringing in warm weather which might even become sultry. This erratic weather activity would continue for the month of March.

Mumbai:

The financial capital of the country, Mumbai in Maharashtra is experiencing dry and warm since the beginning of March. At present, dry winds are prevailing over entire Maharashtra region. As per Skymet weather, these cool winds from north direction will continue to blow over the state for two more days. Thus, the weather is likely to remain dry with almost sunny conditions for the next 48 hours.