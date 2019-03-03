Weather forecast for March 04: Delhi rains to continue for another 24 hours

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 03: Let us have a look at weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand on March 04.

Bengaluru:

The private weather agency Skymet has predicted that during the next 24 hours, isolated places of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Nagaland will witness rains. As per Google weather, there is a low possibility of clouds throughtout the day which would pave way for good visibility. The maximums here would be touching the 33°C mark. The minimums will be somewhere between 20°C.

Delhi:

Delhi and its adjoining areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad are witnessing rain and thundershower activities since the last 48 hours. These weather activities occurred due to the presence of a Western Disturbance over parts of Western Himalayas and its induced cyclonic circulation over the northwestern plains. According to Skymet Weather, now this system is moving slowly in east/northeast direction. Hence, the presence of this system would continue for the next 24 to 36 hours.

Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand

The hills of North India i.e. Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have been experiencing widespread rain and snow since the last 24 hours. These rains have been attributed to the Western Disturbance which currently lies over North Pakistan and adjoining areas of Jammu and Kashmir. As per Skymet weather, due to the presence of the above weather systems, during the next 24 hours also, we expect light to moderate rain and snow with few heavy spells to occur over all the three hilly stations of North India.

Mumbai:

The financial capital of the country, Mumbai in Maharashtra is experiencing dry and warm since the beginning of March. At present, dry winds are prevailing over entire Maharashtra region. During coming period, an upper air trough will be developing over coastal areas of South Gujarat and adjoining areas Coastal Maharashtra. Due to this trough, clouding is expected to increase over Mumbai city and adjoining areas, which may result in very light rain for short period over Mumbai and its suburbs. As per Skymet weather, after 24 hours, as the trough will weaken and become less marked, once again dry and warm weather conditions will prevail over the city and adjoining regions. Moreover, clouding will decrease, and temperatures will start rising.