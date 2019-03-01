Weather forecast for March 02: Winters to bid farewell to Delhi-NCR

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 01: Let us have a look at weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Bhopal, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand on March 02.

Bengaluru:

Another Cyclonic Circulation is over Bangladesh. A trough is seen extending from Odisha up till Interior Tamil Nadu across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. As per Google weather, there is a low possibility of clouds throughtout the day which would pave way for good visibility. The maximums here would be touching the 33°C mark. The minimums will be somewhere between 20°C.

Delhi:

Delhi is once again ready to receive scattered rain and thundershower activities on the weekend. Rains are expected to commence on Saturday and will continue until Sunday. Isolated hailstorm activities are also possible over Delhi and NCR. According to Skymet Weather, the pollution levels are at present in satisfactory category over most places and in moderate category over a few places.

Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand

After making a late start, winter rains and snow over the three hilly states of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are currently in good shape. As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, scattered rain and snow might be seen over the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Also, scattered rain and thundershower activity is a possibility over West Rajasthan.

Bhopal:

The state of Madhya Pradesh is witnessing dry and warm weather. A fresh Western Disturbance is now likely to approach Western Himalayas on March 2, which will induce a Cyclonic Circulation over Western parts of Rajasthan. As per Skymet weather, by March 3, weather will start clearing up, over Western parts of the Madhya Pradesh. Scattered rains may occur over East Madhya Pradesh by March 4.