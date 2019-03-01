  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Weather forecast for March 02: Winters to bid farewell to Delhi-NCR

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 01: Let us have a look at weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Bhopal, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand on March 02.

    Weather forecast for March 02: Winters to bid farewell to Delhi-NCR

    Bengaluru:

    Another Cyclonic Circulation is over Bangladesh. A trough is seen extending from Odisha up till Interior Tamil Nadu across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. As per Google weather, there is a low possibility of clouds throughtout the day which would pave way for good visibility. The maximums here would be touching the 33°C mark. The minimums will be somewhere between 20°C.

    Delhi:

    Delhi is once again ready to receive scattered rain and thundershower activities on the weekend. Rains are expected to commence on Saturday and will continue until Sunday. Isolated hailstorm activities are also possible over Delhi and NCR. According to Skymet Weather, the pollution levels are at present in satisfactory category over most places and in moderate category over a few places.

    Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand

    After making a late start, winter rains and snow over the three hilly states of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are currently in good shape. As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, scattered rain and snow might be seen over the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Also, scattered rain and thundershower activity is a possibility over West Rajasthan.

    Bhopal:

    The state of Madhya Pradesh is witnessing dry and warm weather. A fresh Western Disturbance is now likely to approach Western Himalayas on March 2, which will induce a Cyclonic Circulation over Western parts of Rajasthan. As per Skymet weather, by March 3, weather will start clearing up, over Western parts of the Madhya Pradesh. Scattered rains may occur over East Madhya Pradesh by March 4.

    Read more about:

    weather forecast winter delhi ncr

    Story first published: Friday, March 1, 2019, 17:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue