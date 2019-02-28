Weather forecast for March 01: Rain to pave away in Kolkata in next 24 hours

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 28: Let us have a look at weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai on March 01.

Bengaluru:

With a A trough extending from Assam to South Andhra Pradesh across Meghalaya, West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand, the garden city would witness . As per Google weather, there is a low possibility of clouds throughtout the day which would pave way for good visibility. The maximums here would be touching the 33°C mark. The minimums will be somewhere between 19°C.

Delhi:

This year the winter season and rains are playing hide and seek with Delhi and its adjoining areas as due to successive Western Disturbances, the temperatures are hovering up and down. According to Skymet Weather, during the passage of this Western Disturbance usually a cyclonic circulation gets induced over Rajasthan and adjoining areas which tends to give rainfall over the region including Delhi and NCR. Now for another 24 to 48 hours, in the absence of any significant weather system, the weather over Delhi-NCR will remain dry with clear sky and bright sunshine. Another spell of rain and thundershowers is expected over Delhi-NCR between March 2 and 3.

Kolkata:

The ongoing rains over Odisha and West Bengal will slow down a little today after pouring down heavily for the last four days. West Bengal and Odisha have been witnessing heavy to very heavy rainfall for the last four days with both the states receiving an extended wet spell. As per Skymet weather, By tomorrow, the weather would clear up and will remain clear for at least next three days until the next weather system arrives.

Mumbai:

Mumbai weather sees variation in terms of rains to a large degree. As per Skymet weather, no significant rise is likely at least in the first week of March and temperatures will remain in the low 30's only. This will be due to another Western Disturbance likely to affect Northern Hills on March 1. In fact, due to continuous systems, first half of March may not see shooting temperatures for Mumbaikars.