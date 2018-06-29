Weather forecast for June 30: On and off Bengaluru rains to continue

Bengaluru, June 29: Monsoon 2018 made an early onset over India on May 28, resulting in some good rains during the first half of June. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai for June 30.

Bengaluru:

The entire West Coast has seen above normal rains this Monsoon season. As per Skymet weather, until the next 48 hours, Coastal Karnataka, as well as Kerala, are likely to see good rains while rains will increase over the Konkan region July 2 onward when Mumbai will also see some heavy spells of rains. On July 30, Bengalureans would witness generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers. The city would witness Maximum & minimum temperatures very likely to be around 28 and 20 degree Celsius respectively on June 30. However, the humidity will be around 75 per cent.

Delhi:

The southwest monsoon has covered eastern Gujarat, most parts of east Rajasthan, some parts of west Rajasthan, entire Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. Meanwhile, on June 30, Delhiites may witness mostly scattered Thunderstorm weather. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 33 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 74 per cent.

Hyderabad:

As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, Light to moderate rain with one or two heavy spells occurred over Telangana, Vidarbha, South Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. However, Hyderabad would witness partly cloudy weather. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 35 degree Celsius and humidity around 55 per cent.

Mumbai:

As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, predicted that light to moderate showers will continue over the city of Mumbai until July 1, thereafter intensity of rains will increase, and heavy rains may be observed. Pune and Nashik will continue to see rains of light to moderate intensity. Meanwhile, on June 29, the city would witness Thunderstorm weather. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity around 84 per cent.

