Weather forecast for June 3: Heatwave to prevail in North; Thunderstorm likely in Bengaluru

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Jun 3: Most parts of north India sizzled under blazing heat wave with mercury touching 50 degrees in Churu, Rajasthan, on Sunday.

Rain and thunderstorm with gusty wind hit Bengaluru on Sunday. Thunderstorm is likely in Bengaluru even on June 3.

The IMD said heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail over Rajasthan, Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh during the next five days and over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and south Uttar Pradesh during the next three days.

Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai on June 3.

Delhi weather forecast:

Skymet Weather has said that heatwave conditions will persist in Delhi for another week. The minimum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 30.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average. Humidity was recorded at 64 per cent.

Temperature may drop a little on Monday (June 3) in Delhi. The forecast for June 3 in Delhi is 44 degrees maximum and 31 degrees minimum temperature, which is a couple of degrees less compared to last two days. There is a possibility of partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunder and lightning in the national capital on Monday.

According to Accuweather, the maximum temperature in Delhi on June 3 would be 44 degrees and minimum could be around 29 degrees. Delhi will witness hazy sunshine and a hot day.

Bengaluru weather forecast:

Scattered Thunderstorms are expected in Bengaluru on June 3. Sky will be clear in the morning and weather can be a little humid considering previous day's shower.Cloud cover may cool the city in the afternoon and thunderstorms are likely in the evening. Skymet predicts Bengaluru temperature to be between 32 / 21 degrees on Monday.

According to Accuweather, the maximum temperature in Bengaluru on June 3 would be 30 degrees and minimum could be around 21 degrees.

In general, Bangalore experiences a pleasant weather throughout the year because of its high elevation.

Mumbai weather forecast:

The weather in Mumbai would be sunny and humid. On Monday, it would be hazy and very warm. Pre-monsoon showers can be expected in Mumbai from Jun 3rd onwards. Monsoon onset over Mumbai would likely to occur around June 14-15. According to Accuweather, the temperature in Mumbai on Jun 3 could hover around 33 degrees during day time and 30 degrees in night.

Chennai weather forecast:

The weather in Chennai would remain mostly sunny, warm and humid. A thunderstorm in spots in the evening is likely on Monday. According to Accuweather, the temperature in Chennai on June 3 could hover around 39 degrees during day time and 30 degrees in night. Chennai will get proper thunderstorms only after SW monsoon's onset over Kerala as wind pattern will be favourable by then.