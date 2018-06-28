Weather forecast for June 29: Light Mumbai rains to continue for next 48 hrs

Monsoon 2018 finally made its onset over Delhi-NCR on Thursday i.e. June 28, 2018. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai for June 29.

Bengaluru:

As per Skymet weather, Moderate to heavy with isolated very heavy rains occurred over Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and parts of Odisha. The city would witness Maximum & minimum temperatures very likely to be around 27 and 20 degree Celsius respectively on June 29. However, the humidity will be around 77 per cent.

Delhi:

As predicted by Skymet Weather, Delhi received fairly widespread rain and thundershower activity accompanied by lightning strikes during the last 24 hours. In fact, the isolated light rain had begun the early morning of June 27. Since Monsoon has now set in over the national capital, conditions would remain favourable for rains to continue over Delhi-NCR for the next three to four days. Meanwhile, on June 29, Delhiites may witness mostly scattered Thunderstorm weather. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 70 per cent.

Hyderabad:

Light to moderate rain with one or two heavy spells occurred over Telangana, Vidarbha, South Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. However, Hyderabad would witness light to moderate rains. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 33 degree Celsius and humidity around 62 per cent.

Mumbai:

After recording extremely heavy rainfall during the last weekend, the intensity of Mumbai rains had reduced significantly during the last 48 hours. As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, predicted that the break would be a brief one as Monsoon rains are likely to pick up pace with the beginning of July. Meanwhile, on June 29, the city would witness Thunderstorm weather. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity around 84 per cent.

