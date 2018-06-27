Weather forecast for June 28: Delhi rains to stay till Saturday

Southwest Monsoon had gone weak and slow for over a week which caused delayed onsets over many parts of the country. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai for June 28.

Bengaluru:

As per Skymet weather, Monsoon would remain weak over Gujarat, internal Karnataka, Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu. However, Bangaloreans would witness generally cloudy sky with Light rain on June 28. Maximum & minimum temperatures very likely to be around 26 and 21 degree Celsius respectively on June 28. However, the humidity will be around 79 per cent.

Delhi:

As expected, Delhi NCR woke up to a pleasant Wednesday morning and cloudy sky. As predicted by Skymet weather, light to moderate pre-Monsoon rain and thundershowers to now pick up pace and Delhi is most likely to record rains of varying intensity during the next 3-4 days. Meanwhile, on June 28, Delhiites may witness mostly scattered Thunderstorm weather. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 73 per cent.

Hyderabad:

The Skymet weather has predicted that Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Vidarbha, Marathwada, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Northeast India and foothills of Uttar Pradesh will receive light to moderate rains with few heavy spells. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 33 degree Celsius and humidity around 65 per cent.

Mumbai:

As predicted by Skymet Weather, after giving some heavy to extremely heavy rains, Monsoon showers over the state of Maharashtra reduced significantly. As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, cities like Mumbai, Dahanu, and Thane are likely to witness light rains for the next 2 days. Meanwhile, on June 28, the city would witness Thunderstorm weather. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity around 84 per cent.

