Weather forecast for June 27: Intensity of Mumbai rains likely to reduce

Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai for June 27.

Bengaluru:

As per Skymet weather, Moderate to heavy rains are expected over Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala Coast. However, Bangaloreans would witness generally cloudy sky with light rain on June 27. Maximum & minimum temperatures very likely to be around 27 and 21 degree Celsius respectively on June 26. However, the humidity will be around 75 per cent.

Delhi:

Delhi has been witnessing dry and hot weather conditions since last many days. The private weather forecasting agency Skymet has predicted that rain is expected to increase over Delhi-NCR tomorrow onwards and on and off rain and thundershowers may continue till first week of July. Meanwhile, on June 27, Delhiites may witness mostly Thunderstorm weather. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 33 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 71 per cent.

Hyderabad:

The weather in the city turned sultry yet again with no sign of thundershowers, leading to a spike in humidity. The Indian Meteorological Department had forecasted cloudy sky with one or two brief spells of thundershowers each day till the weekend and added that there was the possibility of rain on Saturday and Sunday. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity around 64 per cent.

Mumbai:

Monsoon has remained vigorous over the state of Maharashtra, mainly over Konkan region for the last few days. So much so that many parts of Konkan division have recorded heavy to extremely heavy rains. As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, rainfall activity over Mumbai is expected to witness a reduction to some extent. However, rains will remain between light to moderate. Moreover, rains during the forenoon and afternoon hours will remain on the backseat. Meanwhile, on June 27, the city would witness Thunderstorm weather. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 30 degree Celsius and humidity around 80 per cent.

Chennai

Chennai has been recording traces of rain for the last two days, however, any significant rainfall had failed to make an appearance. According to Skymet Weather, the weather conditions getting favorable for rains over parts Coastal Tamil Nadu including Chennai. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 36 degree Celsius and humidity around 54 per cent.

