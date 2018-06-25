Weather forecast for June 26: Heavy rains in Mumbai in the next 12 hours

The city of Mumbai has seen the heaviest spell so far wherein rain amounts crossed the 200 mm mark. Whereas, the south-west monsoon is likely to arrive in Delhi around June 29, after a week's pause in its advance. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai for June 26.

Bengaluru:

As per Skymet weather, Light to moderate rains with few heavy spells are expected over remaining parts of Konkan & Goa, Coastal Karnataka, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Southeast Rajasthan. However, Bangaloreans would witness Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers on June 26. Maximum & minimum temperatures very likely to be around 27 and 21 degree Celsius respectively on June 26. However, the humidity will be around 75 per cent.

Delhi:

The weather over Delhi-NCR has remained dry since the beginning of June, except on two occasions where light rainfall activity was recorded. Thus, pre-Monsoon activities were almost nil over the Delhi region. The private weather forecasting agency Skymet has predicted that Pre-monsoon actives are expected to commence June 26 onward, and which are expected to gradually increase on June 28 and June 29. Meanwhile, on June 26, Delhiites may witness mostly Sunny weather. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 40 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 36 per cent.

Hyderabad:

The weather in the city turned sultry yet again with no sign of thundershowers, leading to a spike in humidity. The Indian Meteorological Department had forecasted cloudy sky with one or two brief spells of thundershowers each day till the weekend and added that there was the possibility of rain on Saturday and Sunday. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity around 63 per cent.

Mumbai:

Heavy Mumbai rains have once again made a comeback over the maximum City. Since the past two days, Mumbai has been recording very heavy rainfall spells. As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, Mumbai is expected to witness heavy to very heavy rains during the next 12 hours. Office goers should take a call whether to go to work or not as road traffic congestion and Mumbai local delay is very likely due to heavy rainfall activity through the day. Meanwhile, on June 26, the city would witness Thunderstorm weather. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity around 82 per cent.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day