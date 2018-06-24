Weather forecast for June 25: Heavy rains to continue in Mumbai

The south-west monsoon is likely to arrive in Delhi around June 29, after a week's pause in its advance, bringing relief to residents reeling under a relentless heat wave and good tiding for farmers who have slowed sowing their crops out of concern that rainfall may be delayed. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai for June 25.

Bengaluru:

As per Skymet weather, light to moderate rains are expected over few places of Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Interior Karnataka, Telangana, West Rajasthan, North Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. However, Bangaloreans would witness Scattered Thunderstorms on June 25. Maximum & minimum temperatures very likely to be around 28 and 21 degree Celsius respectively on June 25. However, the humidity will be around 77 percent.

Delhi:

The national capital suffered under heat wave like conditions on Saturday, with maximum temperature touching 42.4 degrees Celsius, four notches above average. The private weather forecasting agency Skymet, has predicted that the respite is likely from Monday, onwards with pre-monsoon activities in Delhi. The air quality of Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad remained poor, while Gurugram breathed very poor air on Saturday. Meanwhile, on June 25, Delhiites may witness mostly Sunny weather. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 43 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 29 percent.

Hyderabad:

As per Skymet Weather, Hyderabad city has recorded heavy rains to the tune of 64 mm. These rains have been attributed to the trough extending along the East Coast in surface level and an east-west wind shear that is running roughly 20 degrees north between 3.1 km and 7.6 km. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and humidity around 60 percent.

Mumbai:

Mumbai rains have made a comeback once again with parts of the city recording very heavy showers as well in the last 24 hours. As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, Mumbai rains are expected to continue for some time with varying intensity. In fact, the city is expected to witness moderate to heavy showers during the next 24 to 48 hours. Meanwhile, on June 25, the city would witness Thunderstorm weather. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity around 85 percent.

