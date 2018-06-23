English

Weather forecast for June 24: Hyderabad rains likely to increase

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Today's trending and Popular news
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Monsoon 2018 started on an excellent note, with country recording surplus rainfall during the first half of June. As on June 16, the countrywide cumulative rainfall was excess by 19%. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai for June 24.

    Image for representation only
    Image for representation only

    Bengaluru:

    As per Skymet weather, Light to moderate rains is expected over Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. However, Bangaloreans would witness generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers on June 24. Maximum & minimum temperatures very likely to be around 28 and 21 degree Celsius respectively on June 24. However, the humidity will be around 74 per cent.

    Delhi:

    Delhi and its adjoining regions have been sweltering in hot and dry weather conditions since the last many days.
    The IMD has, however, forecasted that pre-monsoon showers could hit Delhi around June 27-28. Meanwhile, on June 24, Delhiites may witness strong surface winds during the daytime. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 43 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 27 per cent.

    Hyderabad:

    Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have been recording on and off Monsoon rains since the onset of Southwest Monsoon. As per Skymet Weather, rainfall is expected to increase over northern parts of Telangana and North Andhra Pradesh Coast during next 24 hours. The maximum temperature would be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and humidity around 58 per cent.

    Mumbai:

    The entire state of Maharashtra including Mumbai, have been witnessing varying intensity of rains since the onset on Southwest Monsoon. As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, Moderate to heavy rains along with few extremely heavy spells may occur over North Konkan including Mumbai. Meanwhile, on June 24, the city would witness Thunderstorm weather. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity around 83 per cent.

    Read more about:

    weather forecast weather report hyderabad delhi bengaluru mumbai

    Story first published: Saturday, June 23, 2018, 17:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 23, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue