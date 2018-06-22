Weather forecast for June 23: Mumbai rains likely to continue

Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai for June 23.

Bengaluru:

As per Skymet weather, Light to moderate rain is likely over Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, Kerala, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Northeast India, Odisha and Coastal Andhra Pradesh. However, Bangaloreans would witness generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers on June 23. Maximum & minimum temperatures very likely to be around 27 and 21 degree Celsius respectively on June 23. However, the humidity will be around 78 per cent.

Delhi:

Delhi and its adjoining regions have been sweltering in hot and dry weather conditions since the last many days. Meanwhile, on June 23, Delhiites may witness strong surface winds during the daytime. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 43 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 26 per cent.

Hyderabad:

The state of Telangana saw some moderate showers during the last 24 hours. These rains were attributed to a trough which was extending from East Uttar Pradesh to Karnataka across Telangana. As per Skymet Weather, light to moderate rains likely to continue over the state for another 24 hours. Hyderabad may also receive one or two spells of Monsoon rain. The maximum temperature would be recorded around 33 degree Celsius and humidity around 69 per cent.

Mumbai:

Mumbai rains have been occurring in varying intensity since the time of the onset of Monsoon over the maximum city. As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, For the next two to three days, rainfall intensity will remain between light to moderate. However, one or two sharp showers in some areas cannot be ruled out. Meanwhile, on June 23, the city would witness Thunderstorm weather. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 30 degree Celsius and humidity around 80 per cent.

