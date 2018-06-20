English

Weather forecast for June 21: Delhi continues to reel under heat wave

    Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai for June 21.

    Monkeys quench their thirst during a spell of a heat wave in a village, on the outskirts of New Delhi
    Monkeys quench their thirst during a spell of a heat wave in a village, on the outskirts of New Delhi.PTI Photo

    Bengaluru:

    Bengaluru rains have taken a break for the past few days. As per Skymet weather, the trough extending from North Interior parts of Karnataka up to Kerala Coast would give moderate to heavy with one or two extremely heavy showers over south Konkan Goa in the next 48 hours. However, Bangaloreans would witness Scattered Thunderstorms on June 21st. Maximum & minimum temperatures very likely to be around 28 and 21 degree Celsius respectively on June 21. However, the humidity will be around 79 percent.

    Delhi:

    Delhi and its adjoining regions have been sweltering in hot and dry weather conditions since the last many days. As per weather forecaster at Skymet Weather, the persisting weather conditions could be attributed to the continuous flow of northwesterly winds, which are dry and hot in nature. Meanwhile, on June 21, Delhiites may witness mostly sunny weather conditions. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 42 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 29 percent.

    Hyderabad:

    The 'City of Pearls', Hyderabad would witness thunderstorm on June 21. As per Skymet weather, light to moderate rains may occur over North Interior Karnataka and Telangana. The rain intensity will remain subdued over Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu; hence isolated showers cannot be ruled out. The maximum temperature would be recorded around 35 degree Celsius and humidity around 66 percent.

    Mumbai:

    As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, rains will be light during the next 24 hours. However, one or two moderate spells of rains cannot be ruled out. Meanwhile, on June 21, the city would cloudy weather. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity around 74 per cent.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 16:08 [IST]
