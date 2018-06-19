Weather forecast for June 20: Scattered thunderstorms likely in Bengaluru

Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai for June 20.

Bengaluru:

Bengaluru rains have not taken a break for the past few days. As per Skymet weather, light to moderate rains will occur over North Interior Karnataka. But intensity will be less over South Interior Karnataka. Udupi and Mangalore may receive extremely heavy rains on June 20. However, Bangaloreans would witness Scattered Thunderstorms tomorrow. Maximum & minimum temperatures very likely to be around 28 and 21 degree Celsius respectively on June 20. However, the humidity will be around 78 per cent.

Delhi:

Delhi and its neighbourhood have been searing in hot and dry weather conditions. Meanwhile, on June 20, Delhiites may witness mostly sunny weather conditions. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 41 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 36 per cent.

Hyderabad:

The 'City of Pearls', Hyderabad would witness Scattered Thunderstorms on June 20. As per Skymet weather, Scattered light to moderate are expected over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, northeastern states, South Chhattisgarh, parts of Telangana and Interior Karnataka. The maximum temperature would be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and humidity around 67 per cent.

Mumbai:

As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, rains will be light during the next 24 hours. However, one or two moderate spells of rains cannot be ruled out. Meanwhile, on June 20, the city would Partly Cloudy weather. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity around 74 per cent.

