    Weather forecast for June 2: Afternoon thunderstorm likely in Bengaluru; North India to sizzle

    New Delhi, Jun 2: Most parts of north India sizzled under blazing heat wave with Banda recording the highest temperature at 48 degrees Celsius.

    Rain and thunderstorm with gusty wind of 30-40 kmph is very likely at isolated places over East UP on Sunday, while the western part of the state is most likely to be dry. Thunderstorm in the afternoon is likely in Bengaluru on June 2.

    Representational Image

    Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai on Jun 1.

    Delhi weather forecast:

    Delhi battled weather conditions in the "red category" as the maximum temperature recorded at the Palam observatory was 46.1C, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The Safdarjung observatory recorded a maximum of 43.5C. The IMD on Friday issued the highest "red-colour" warning for the city. Skymet Weather said heatwave conditions will persist in Delhi for another week and the maximum temperature will hover around 46 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels oscillated between 20 and 59 per cent.

    On June 2, Delhi would remain sunny and hot. The weather department has warned of severe heat wave conditions for the next few days. Occasional breeze may bring respite from sultriness, but even the breeze could be hot. According to Accuweather, the maximum temperature in Delhi on June 2 would be 45 degrees and minimum could be around 29 degrees.

    Bengaluru weather forecast:

    Thunderstorm in the afternoon is likely in Bengaluru on June 2. The weather in general would be partly cloudy and humid. According to Accuweather, the temperature in Bengaluru on Jun 2 could hover around 32 degrees during day time and 21 degrees in night. In general it would be a clouds and sun kind of day. A shower or thunderstorm in spots in the evening, patchy clouds are likely, says Accuweather report.

    Mumbai weather forecast:

    The weather in Mumbai would be sunny and humid. Pre-monsoon showers can be expected in Mumbai from Jun 3rd onwards. Monsoon onset over Mumbai would likely to occur around June 14-15. According to Accuweather, the temperature in Mumbai on Jun 2 could hover around 32 degrees during day time and 29 degrees in night.

    Chennai weather forecast:

    The weather in Chennai would remain mostly sunny, very warm and humid. According to Accuweather, the temperature in Chennai on June 2 could hover around 40 degrees during day time and 30 degrees in night. Chennai will get proper thunderstorms only after SW monsoon's onset over Kerala as wind pattern will be favourable by then.

    Story first published: Sunday, June 2, 2019, 1:45 [IST]
