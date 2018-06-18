Weather forecast for June 19: Warm and dry days ahead for Delhi-NCR

Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai for June 19.

Bengaluru:

Bengaluru rains have not taken a break for the past few days. As per Skymet weather, Bengaluru is expected to continue witnessing rainfall activity in the coming days which will keep the temperatures under check, therefore, the weather will remain pleasant over the city. Maximum & minimum temperatures very likely to be around 27 and 21 degree Celsius respectively on June 19. However, the humidity will be around 73 per cent.

Delhi:

Delhi and its neighborhood have been searing in hot and dry weather conditions since the last many days. As per Skymet weather, Prolonged hot and dry weather is likely over Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Noida during the upcoming 4 to 5 days. Meanwhile, on June 19, Delhiites may witness mostly sunny weather conditions. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 40 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 43 per cent.

Hyderabad:

The 'City of Pearls', Hyderabad would witness Partly Cloudy on June 19. As per Skymet weather, Monsoon will remain subdued over Maharashtra, Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Odisha and Chhattisgarh. The maximum temperature would be recorded around 35 degree Celsius and humidity around 59 per cent.

Mumbai:

Heavy rains were witnessed over the city with three-digit rainfall activity over the financial capital of the country. As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, rains will be light during the next 24 hours. However, one or two moderate spells of rains cannot be ruled out. Meanwhile, on June 19, the city would Isolated Thunderstorms. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity around 78 per cent.

Chennai:

Southwest Monsoon made an onset over the state of Tamil Nadu a while ago. In fact, this year, as compared to the other periods, the state has seen a better June with rains remaining on the surplus side. As per Skymet weather, Chennai would witness very warm and humid weather.

