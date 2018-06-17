English

Weather forecast for June 18: Heavy rains to continue in Mumbai

    Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai for June 18.

    Bengaluru:

    Bangaloreans witnessed cloudy skies through mid-morning on Sunday, eventually giving away to mostly sunny conditions. However, the city would witness generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers on June 18. Maximum & minimum temperatures very likely to be around 29 and 21 degree Celsius respectively. However, the humidity will be around 70 per cent.

    Delhi:

    The residents of Delhi woke up to partly cloudy sky on Sunday. The thick haze of dust that had enveloped the national capital for the last few days has dissipated to a large extent, pushed by strong winds. As per Skymet weather, dust storm and thundershowers with strong winds are expected over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh in the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, on June 18, Delhiites may witness scattered thunderstorms. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 39 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 50 per cent.

    Hyderabad:

    The 'City of Pearls', Hyderabad witnessed partly cloudy weather on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Nawab city would witness light rains on June 18. As per Skymet weather, Light rains are expected over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, South Coastal Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, remaining parts of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and North Tamil Nadu. The maximum temperature would be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and humidity around 59 per cent.

    Mumbai:

    Mumbai rains have once again made a comeback after remaining dry for some time. Heavy rainfall was observed over the financial capital of the country. As per Skymet Weather, intermittently, moderate to heavy spells of rain and thundershowers will occur over Mumbai and adjoining areas during the next 24-36 hours. Meanwhile, on June 18, the city would witness Isolated Thunderstorms. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity around 82 per cent.

    weather forecast heavy rains mumbai indian meteorological department thundershower

