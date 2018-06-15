Weather forecast for June 16: Mumbai rains to increase in next 24 hours

Monsoon will remain active giving light to moderate rain with few heavy spells over South Konkan and Goa, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Northeast India.

Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai for June 16.

Bengaluru:

In the last 24 hours, Monsoon remained active to vigorous over Northeast India, Coastal Karnataka. However, Bangaloreans have been witnessing mostly cool and cloudy weather. As per Skymet weather, the rainfall activity has slowed down along the West Coast and remains confined to coastal Karnataka and Kerala. In fact, during the next two days, Monsoon surge is likely to Slow down which will result in the dip in rainfall over most parts of the country. Meanwhile, the city would witness Scattered Thunderstorms. Maximum & minimum temperatures very likely to be around 28 and 21 degree Celsius respectively on June 14. Meanwhile, the humidity will be around 75 per cent.

Delhi:

Dust storms in western India have brought down the air quality in New Delhi. For the third straight day, the capital city has been witnessing thick layer of dust. These conditions can be attributed with the winds blowing from Rajasthan and from the neighbouring Pakistan that are hotter with soaring mercury levels. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 40 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 39 per cent.

Hyderabad:

The 'City of Pearls', Hyderabad witnessed heavy rain bringing some respite from the heat on Thursday. Heavy rains brought down the temperature to 26 degree Celsius. Meanwhile, the Nawab city would witness Partly Cloudy weather conditions. The maximum temperature would be recorded around 36 degree Celsius and humidity around 57 per cent.

Mumbai:

Light rains continued over some parts of Maharashtra on the past day as well. As per Skymet Weather, Mumbai may receive one or two moderate spells of rains. This rainfall can be attributed to a trough which is running from East Madhya Pradesh to Telangana across East Vidarbha. Meanwhile, on June 16, the city would witness Isolated Thunderstorms. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity around 82 per cent.

