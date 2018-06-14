Weather forecast for June 15: Mumbai rains to increase

Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai for June 15.

Bengaluru:

The weather in Bangalore has been mostly cool, with spells of rain and that adds more intrigue to the Test match between India and Afghanistan which is being held at Chinnaswamy Stadium. As per Skymet weather, the rainfall activity has slowed down along the West Coast and remains confined to coastal Karnataka and Kerala. In fact, during the next two days, Monsoon surge is likely to Slow down which will result in the dip in rainfall over most parts of the country. Meanwhile, the city would witness Scattered Thunderstorms. Maximum & minimum temperatures very likely to be around 27 and 21 degree Celsius respectively on June 14. Meanwhile, the humidity will be around 80 percent.

Delhi:

Dust storms in western India have brought down the air quality in New Delhi. For the third straight day, the capital city has been witnessing 'severe' levels of pollution. These conditions are likely to continue through the weekend. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 41 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 37 percent.

Hyderabad:

Thundershower and thunderstorm activity are expected to occur over Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha. The entire state of Telangana has been covered by Southwest Monsoon. The maximum temperature would be recorded around 36 degree Celsius and humidity around 57 percent.

Mumbai:

Monsoon reached Mumbai a day prior to the stipulated date and has until now covered the states of Maharashtra, a few areas of Chhattisgarh, Odisha as well as West Bengal. As per Skymet Weather, the offshore trough is extending from South Konkan to Kerala coast. Westerly winds are also prevailing over the region. The combination of both these weather systems gave light rains over the Konkan division. In fact, moderate with isolated heavy showers are expected over Mumbai after 48 hours. Meanwhile, on June 15, the city would witness Thunderstorms. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity around 80 percent.

