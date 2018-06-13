English

Weather forecast for June 14: Monsoon rains to continue in Mumbai

    Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai for June 14.

    Bengaluru:

    After recording moderate to heavy rains for consecutive days, Kerala and Karnataka is now set to witness weak Monsoon conditions. The garden city, Bengaluru has been witnessing cloudy weather on since two days. Meanwhile, the city would witness isolated Thunderstorms. Maximum & minimum temperatures very likely to be around 27 and 22 degree Celsius respectively on June 14. Meanwhile, the humidity will be around 78 percent.

    Delhi:

    Delhi experienced one of the hottest mornings today with the minimum temperature rising to 34 degrees Celsius, six notches above the season's average. According to the Met department, humidity was recorded at 50 per cent. Meanwhile, the strong-anti cyclonic winds blowing from Rajasthan are said to be the reason behind the worsening air quality. The Air Quality Index of RK Puram read 660, while other places like Okhla Phase-II (738), PGDAV College, Sriniwaspuri (686), Punjabi Bagh (714), Mandir Marg (545) and ITO (816) saw the air quality plummet to hazardous levels. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 42 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 33 percent.

    Hyderabad:

    The entire state of Telangana has been covered by Southwest Monsoon. As per Skymet weather, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and parts of Chhattisgarh would observe subdued Monsoon conditions on June 14. The maximum temperature would be recorded around 36 degree Celsius and humidity around 59 percent.

    Mumbai:

    After witnessing some good rainy days, Maharashtra is now gearing up for some reduced activity. As per Skymet Weather, the reason for the reduction in rains can be related with the weakening of the offshore trough. The trough was running from coastal Maharashtra to Coastal Kerala. However, after weakening, it is now confined to coastal Karnataka and Kerala. Though, the rain intensity over the Mumbai would remain moderate but heavy showers are not foreseen. Meanwhile, on June 14, the city would witness Scattered Thunderstorms. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity around 79 percent.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 16:40 [IST]
