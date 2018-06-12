Weather forecast for June 13: Thunderstorm likely in Delhi by weekend

Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai for June 13.

Bengaluru:

The garden city, Bengaluru has been witnessing cloudy weather on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the city would witness Generally cloudy sky with intermittent light rain. Surface winds likely tol be strong and gusty at times. Maximum & minimum temperatures very likely to be around 27 and 21 degree Celsius respectively on June 13.

Delhi:

The weather of Delhi and NCR took a U-turn after witnessing a rainy Saturday. The intense summer heat that has gripped parts of Delhi and NCR was eliminated by these pre-Monsoon spells. As per Skymet weather, Delhi and its adjoining Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad are expected to continue suffering from hot and dry weather conditions for the next three to four days. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 42 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 33 percent.

Hyderabad:

The entire state of Telangana has been covered by Southwest Monsoon. Light to moderate with one or two heavy spells are likely over Sub Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, East Bihar, Odisha, South Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and parts of Telangana. The maximum temperature would be recorded around 33 degree Celsius and humidity around 67 percent.

Mumbai:

Southwest Monsoon has reached some parts of Maharashtra and it continues to give rains over a few regions of the state. Though, in comparison with the day before rains, the intensity of rainfall has reduced on the past day. According to Skymet Weather, the offshore trough is extending from North Coastal Maharashtra to coastal Kerala. Due to this, moderate showers are expected to continue over the southern parts of Konkan & adjoining South Maharashtra such as over Ratnagiri, Vengurla, Sangli, and Satara. Meanwhile, on June 12, the city would witness Thunderstorm. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity around 77 percent.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day