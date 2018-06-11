Weather forecast for June 12: Rain to continue in Hyderabad

Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai for June 12.

Bengaluru:

The garden city, Bengaluru has been receiving light rainfall on Monday. Meanwhile, the city would witness Generally cloudy sky with intermittent rain on June 12. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 27 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 77 percent.

Delhi:

Delhiites woke up to a warm and humid morning with the minimum temperature settling at 29.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average. As predicted by Skymet Weather, Delhi will remain dry and sunny on June 12. Meanwhile, short spells of these pre-Monsoon activities may continue for next 2-3 days until around June 11 or 12. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 43 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 32 percent.

Hyderabad:

The entire state of Telangana has been covered by Southwest Monsoon. Hence, good rainfall activity has been going on over many parts of the state. Hyderabad may witness partly cloudy to the cloudy sky with chances of thundershowers on June 12. The maximum temperature would be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity around 76 percent.

Mumbai:

After the onset of Southwest Monsoon, the state of Maharashtra has been receiving good rains. According to Skymet Weather, the offshore trough is extending from North Coastal Maharashtra to coastal Kerala. Due to this, moderate showers are expected to continue over the southern parts of Konkan & adjoining South Maharashtra such as over Ratnagiri, Vengurla, Sangli, and Satara. Meanwhile, on June 12, the city would witness Thunderstorm. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity around 79 percent.

Kolkata:

The entire East India including, West Bengal and Odisha have been witnessing good rainfall activity in varied intensity, since past many days. This rainfall can be attributed to a depression over Northeast Bay of Bengal and a trough was seen extending across Gangetic West Bengal to South Peninsula.

