Weather forecast for July 9: Mumbai rains likely to continue for another 48 hours

New Delhi, July 8: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai for July 9.

Bengaluru:

As per Skymet weather,Moderate rains are likely over many places of Sikkim, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, rest northeastern states, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, rest Madhya Pradesh, Southeast Rajasthan, rest Maharashtra, North Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and South Gujarat. Maximum & minimum temperatures very likely to be around 26 and 21 degree Celsius respectively on July 8. However, the humidity will be around 78 per cent.

Delhi:

Very warm weather conditions with scorching heat during the afternoon hours has been prevailing over Delhi-NCR region since last two days. According to Skymet Weather, on and off heavy rains are expected to continue for another 48 hours. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 39 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 48 per cent.

Hyderabad:

The state of Telangana has been witnessing some rainfall activity since about a day or two. The last 24 hours were also quite rainy for the state and light to moderate rains were witnessed over many parts of Telangana. As per Skymet weather, heavy to very heavy rains are expected over parts of Northwest Telangana during the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity around 78 per cent.

Mumbai:

Mumbai rains have been playing hide and seek for quite a long time with some days seeing intense rainfall activities while the others only settling with light showers. As per Skymet Weather, on and off heavy rains are expected to continue for another 48 hours. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity around 86 per cent.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day