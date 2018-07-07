Weather forecast for July 8: Mumbai rains likely to continue for another 27-28 hours

New Delhi, July 7: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai for July 8.

Bengaluru:

As per Skymet weather, Scattered light to moderate rains are expected over South Gujarat, East Uttar Pradesh, rest Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Rayalaseema, Karnataka and West Tamil Nadu. Maximum & minimum temperatures very likely to be around 26 and 21 degree Celsius respectively on July 8. However, the humidity will be around 78 per cent.

Delhi:

After very good rain showers on Friday, the capital city, Delhi has been reeling under hot weather conditions since yesterday. According to Skymet Weather, Easterly moist components are expected over Delhi region by July 9. Thus, by later parts of July 9 and July 10, rains may make a comeback over the city and give relief from the ongoing warm weather conditions. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 39 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 46 per cent.

Hyderabad:

As per Skymet weather, Moderate to heavy rains is likely over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, North Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, northeastern states and foothills of Bihar. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity around 75 per cent.

Mumbai:

During the last 24 hours, the coastal stations of Maharashtra have recorded moderate to heavy rains with isolated very heavy spells. In fact, almost all the districts have recorded good rain over the entire state. As per Skymet Weather, Mumbai will also continue with moderate to heavy rains over many parts. These rains are likely to continue for another 27-28 hours. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity around 86 per cent.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day