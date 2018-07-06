Weather forecast for July 7: Delhi likely to witness more showers

New Delhi, July 6: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai for July 7.

Bengaluru:

Rains over Kerala reduced though it continued over parts of Coastal Karnataka, Konkan, and Goa and Coastal Gujarat region. As per Skymet weather, the reason for these rains can be credited to the offshore trough running along the West Coast. However, rains would continue along the West Coast, mainly over coastal Gujarat, Konkan, and Coastal Karnataka for another 24 to 48 hours. Maximum & minimum temperatures very likely to be around 26 and 21 degree Celsius respectively on July 6. However, the humidity will be around 78 per cent.

Delhi:

Delhi woke up to warm and humid Thursday morning, with no signs of any significant rains. But however, in the afternoon, Delhiites intense rain and thundershowers. According to Skymet Weather, Delhi rains of varying intensity would continue to lash several areas in the coming days. Meanwhile, the capital would witness sunny weather on July 7. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 38 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 50 per cent.

Hyderabad:

As per Skymet weather, Light to moderate rains with few heavy spells are expected over South Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, parts of Chhattisgarh, and Telangana. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity around 78 per cent.

Mumbai:

The rainy saga of the state of Maharashtra is in no mood to end so early as the state has been constantly recording some really good rains for the last many days. As per Skymet Weather, for the next two to three days, almost entire Maharashtra is going to receive good Monsoon rains which will be a boost for the agriculture belt of the state. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity around 83 percent.

Chennai:

As per Skymet weather, A north south trough is running from South Interior Karnataka to South Tamil Nadu. Scattered light rains may occur over Tamil Nadu. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 36 degree Celsius and humidity around 54 per cent.

