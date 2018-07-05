Weather forecast for July 6: On and off Mumbai rains to continue for few days

New Delhi, July 5: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai for July 6.

Bengaluru:

As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, light to moderate rains with few heavy spells are expected over North Coastal Karnataka, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, parts of Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Sikkim, West Assam, North Odisha and parts of Jharkhand. Maximum & minimum temperatures very likely to be around 27 and 21 degree Celsius respectively on July 6. However, the humidity will be around 75 per cent.

Delhi:

The month of July began on a rainy note for Delhi NCR. According to Skymet Weather, the axis of Monsoon trough has shifted along the foothills of Himalayas. As a result, the winds had also changed the direction and humid easterly winds were replaced by dry winds from the northwest. Thus, rains have reduced over the last two days, but isolated lights rains were also observed in some parts of Delhi on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the weather is expected to remain hot and humid during the next three to four days. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 38 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 53 per cent.

Hyderabad:

As per Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), on July 6, the city would witness rainy or thundershowers activity towards evening or night. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity around 63 per cent.

Mumbai:

Mumbai rains have been lashing the city of dreams for quite a long time. As per Skymet Weather, on and off light to moderate rains with a few heavy spells are expected to continue over the city for the next two to three days. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity around 83 percent.

Chennai:

As per Skymet weather, Scattered light rains may occur over rest of the country barring Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Kutch and Southwest Rajasthan. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 36 degree Celsius and humidity around 54 per cent.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day