Weather forecast for July 5: Heavy rains likely in Mumbai in the next 24 hours

New Delhi, July 5: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai for July 5.

Bengaluru:

As per Skymet weather, During the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rains are expected over Konkan & Goa, Coastal Karnataka, South Gujarat, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya. The city would witness generally partly cloudy weather. Maximum & minimum temperatures very likely to be around 29 and 20 degree Celsius respectively on July 5. However, the humidity will be around 67 percent.

Delhi:

After the onset of Monsoon, Delhi NCR has been witnessing good Monsoon rains. As per Skymet Weather, in the coming days, the weather over Delhi-NCR is expected to remain dry, and ultimately a rise in day temperatures will be observed. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 36 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 58 percent.

Hyderabad:

As per Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), on July 5, the city would witness rainy or thundershowers activity towards evening or night. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity around 63 percent.

Mumbai:

The state of Maharashtra has become one of the rainiest pockets of the country during Southwest Monsoon season. The overall rainfall performance of the state as a whole as on July 3 stands at 16%. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a similar weather with intermittent rains for the next two days. The weather observatory has also forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in various parts of the city for the next 48 hours. Meanwhile, on July 5, the city would witness Thunderstorm weather. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity around 85 percent.

Chennai:

As per Skymet weather, expecting rain and thundershowers of light to moderate intensity over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and North Tamil Nadu inclusive of Chennai. Consequently, the rains will abate Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and North Tamil Nadu during the next 48 hours. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 37 degree Celsius and humidity around 54 percent.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day