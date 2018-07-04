  • search

Weather forecast for July 5: Heavy rains likely in Mumbai in the next 24 hours

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, July 5: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai for July 5.

    Weather forecast for July 5: Heavy rains likely in Mumbai in the next 24 hours
    A municipal employee warns pedestrians about an open manhole as water floods the streets during heavy rainfall, in Mumbai.PTI Photo

    Bengaluru:

    As per Skymet weather, During the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rains are expected over Konkan & Goa, Coastal Karnataka, South Gujarat, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya. The city would witness generally partly cloudy weather. Maximum & minimum temperatures very likely to be around 29 and 20 degree Celsius respectively on July 5. However, the humidity will be around 67 percent.

    Delhi:

    After the onset of Monsoon, Delhi NCR has been witnessing good Monsoon rains. As per Skymet Weather, in the coming days, the weather over Delhi-NCR is expected to remain dry, and ultimately a rise in day temperatures will be observed. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 36 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 58 percent.

    Hyderabad:

    As per Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), on July 5, the city would witness rainy or thundershowers activity towards evening or night. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity around 63 percent.

    Mumbai:

    The state of Maharashtra has become one of the rainiest pockets of the country during Southwest Monsoon season. The overall rainfall performance of the state as a whole as on July 3 stands at 16%. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a similar weather with intermittent rains for the next two days. The weather observatory has also forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in various parts of the city for the next 48 hours. Meanwhile, on July 5, the city would witness Thunderstorm weather. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity around 85 percent.

    Chennai:

    As per Skymet weather, expecting rain and thundershowers of light to moderate intensity over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and North Tamil Nadu inclusive of Chennai. Consequently, the rains will abate Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and North Tamil Nadu during the next 48 hours. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 37 degree Celsius and humidity around 54 percent.

    Read more about:

    weather forecast mumbai heavy rains mumbai indian meteorological department thundershower

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 4, 2018, 17:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 4, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue